Bokoshe basketball openers canceled tonight against Cave Springs
Thursday, November 16, 2017
The 2017-18 basketball season opener will have to wait until after Thanksgiving for the Bokoshe High School basketball teams. The Lady Tigers and Tigers were slated to begin the basketball seasons Thursday night with road games against Cave Springs in Bunch in southern Adair County, but the games were canceled since the Hornets just got eliminated from the Class B football playoffs. No make-up date have been set as of press time.
