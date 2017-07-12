Bokoshe gets new football, baseball coaches this year

Two individuals, two totally different motives for wanting to coach at Bokoshe High School. First, Richard Reed, who had been the principal at Keota Public Schools the last few years, had the drive to want to get back into coaching football — thus he has been hired as the new Bokoshe football coach succeeding C.J. Burk. Then, there’s veteran baseball coach Dannie Culwell, who has been at McCurtain for the last several years. When his alma mater came calling to become the new Bokoshe baseball coach, he couldn’t refuse them.