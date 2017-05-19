Bokoshe native schedules Poteau book signing

A Bokoshe native has released her newest book and she will be in town next month to sign copies with proceeds to benefit a local scholarship.

A.L. Vincent, aka Alisha Vincent, is a teacher and writer living in Louisiana. She was born in Oklahoma.

Her newest book is the third in her Fleur de Lis series, "Running on Empty." It published Feb. 21 through Limited Publishing. The first two releases include "Catch and Release," a prequel, and "Tangled Up in You," book No. 1.

"I'm going to be in town on June 2. I'll be signing copies of all three books at the Scott Vincent Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament," Vincent said. "Proceeds from sales will go to the scholarship fund to benefit a LeFlore County student.

The golf tournament begins at 9 a.m. at the Choctaw Country Club. For more information on the tournament, call the country club at (918) 647-3488.