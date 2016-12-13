BOOKED: Dec. 12, 2016

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

Dec. 12, 2016

Kelly Gene Alverson, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent, no bond

Brian Christenberri, driving under the influence, transporting open container, no bond

Aaron Guy Key, eluding, driving under suspension, leaving scene of property damage accident, no bond

Michael Chapell, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent

Nathanial Paul Miranda, obstructing an officer, no bond

Breanna Leclaire, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent, no bond