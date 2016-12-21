BOOKED: Dec. 19-21

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

TR — traffic

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

Dec. 19, 2016

Cortez Feilds Jr., CM-13-38, CM-09-473, TR-15-910, TR-15-911, burglary, larceny, $2,119 bond

Jerami Scott Casteel, CM-16-580, $9,000 bond

Mathew Lee Ward, Poteau warrant, $1,093 bond

Tammy Sue Lamb, obstruction, $508 bond

Cheyenne Wesley Jones, Poteau city warrants, $350 bond

Dec. 20, 2016

Amber Pitman, CM-16-38, $5,000 bond

Ashley Dawn Bost, bond surrender, CF-15-94, CF-16-428, $45,000 bond

Djordja Visekruna, speeding, bogus tag, driving under influence, no bond

Cody Ray Bakley, CF-16-144, $11,461 bond

John Gabriel Abdnor, Heavener warrant, CF-16-585, $20,743 bond

Dec. 21, 2016

Kevin Paul Copeland, hold for Sequoyah County, no bond

Harlan Ray Kelley, murder, no bond