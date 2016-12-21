BOOKED: Dec. 19-21
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
TR — traffic
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
Dec. 19, 2016
Cortez Feilds Jr., CM-13-38, CM-09-473, TR-15-910, TR-15-911, burglary, larceny, $2,119 bond
Jerami Scott Casteel, CM-16-580, $9,000 bond
Mathew Lee Ward, Poteau warrant, $1,093 bond
Tammy Sue Lamb, obstruction, $508 bond
Cheyenne Wesley Jones, Poteau city warrants, $350 bond
Dec. 20, 2016
Amber Pitman, CM-16-38, $5,000 bond
Ashley Dawn Bost, bond surrender, CF-15-94, CF-16-428, $45,000 bond
Djordja Visekruna, speeding, bogus tag, driving under influence, no bond
Cody Ray Bakley, CF-16-144, $11,461 bond
John Gabriel Abdnor, Heavener warrant, CF-16-585, $20,743 bond
Dec. 21, 2016
Kevin Paul Copeland, hold for Sequoyah County, no bond
Harlan Ray Kelley, murder, no bond
