BOOKED: Dec. 19-21

Dec. 19-21 bookings from the LeFlore County Detention Center.
By: 
Amanda Corbin
News Reporter
reporter@poteaudailynews.com
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
POTEAU

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
TR — traffic
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

Dec. 19, 2016

Cortez Feilds Jr., CM-13-38, CM-09-473, TR-15-910, TR-15-911, burglary, larceny, $2,119 bond

Jerami Scott Casteel, CM-16-580, $9,000 bond

Mathew Lee Ward, Poteau warrant, $1,093 bond

Tammy Sue Lamb, obstruction, $508 bond

Cheyenne Wesley Jones, Poteau city warrants, $350 bond

Dec. 20, 2016

Amber Pitman, CM-16-38, $5,000 bond

Ashley Dawn Bost, bond surrender, CF-15-94, CF-16-428, $45,000 bond

Djordja Visekruna, speeding, bogus tag, driving under influence, no bond

Cody Ray Bakley, CF-16-144, $11,461 bond

John Gabriel Abdnor, Heavener warrant, CF-16-585, $20,743 bond

Dec. 21, 2016

Kevin Paul Copeland, hold for Sequoyah County, no bond

Harlan Ray Kelley, murder, no bond

