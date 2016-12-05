BOOKED: Dec. 2-5

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

Dec. 2-5, 2016

Dec. 2

John Wesley Strain, CF-16-349, CF-10-381, no bond

William Sanders, Osage County hold, no bond

Kenneth Robin Fry, CF-11-227, JFP-00160, TR-12-1061, $1,640.10 bond

Christy Dawn McGee, CF-09-241, CF-10-115, CM-13-490, CM-15-107, PO-15-47, CM-15-107, $7,922.40 bond

Raul R. Flores, hold for ice, no bond

Jeremy Alan Neal, drug court sanction, no bond

Dakota Gregory Maxwell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm while on suspended sentence, no bond

Jason Gunne Forseberg, drug court sanction, no bond

Dec. 3

Christian Gandee, no seatbelt, DUS, aggravated DUI, $1,500 bond

Richard Ely Lott, second degree burglary, FTA, $2,000 bond

Ian Beck, public intox, $2,000 bond

Nathan McCalaughin, DUI/APC, no bond

John Henchey, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession/del CDS with intent, $7,000 bond

Dec. 4

Michael Dean Crane, domestic abuse, no bond

Dec. 5

Cecil Andrew Duvall, hold Haskell County, no bond

Eddie Ray Reeves, hold Sebastian County Ark., hold Crawford County Ark. no bond