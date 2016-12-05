BOOKED: Dec. 2-5
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
Dec. 2-5, 2016
Dec. 2
John Wesley Strain, CF-16-349, CF-10-381, no bond
William Sanders, Osage County hold, no bond
Kenneth Robin Fry, CF-11-227, JFP-00160, TR-12-1061, $1,640.10 bond
Christy Dawn McGee, CF-09-241, CF-10-115, CM-13-490, CM-15-107, PO-15-47, CM-15-107, $7,922.40 bond
Raul R. Flores, hold for ice, no bond
Jeremy Alan Neal, drug court sanction, no bond
Dakota Gregory Maxwell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm while on suspended sentence, no bond
Jason Gunne Forseberg, drug court sanction, no bond
Dec. 3
Christian Gandee, no seatbelt, DUS, aggravated DUI, $1,500 bond
Richard Ely Lott, second degree burglary, FTA, $2,000 bond
Ian Beck, public intox, $2,000 bond
Nathan McCalaughin, DUI/APC, no bond
John Henchey, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession/del CDS with intent, $7,000 bond
Dec. 4
Michael Dean Crane, domestic abuse, no bond
Dec. 5
Cecil Andrew Duvall, hold Haskell County, no bond
Eddie Ray Reeves, hold Sebastian County Ark., hold Crawford County Ark. no bond
