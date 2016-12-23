BOOKED: Dec. 22-23

Here are the Dec. 22-23 bookings from the LeFlore County Detention Center. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster.

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

TR — traffic

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

Dec. 22, 2016

Lacey Brook Britton, CF-15-491, PO-16-88, TR-13-3846

Shawn Derrall Martin, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Poteau Police Department warrants, $3,085 bond

Travis Don Williams, first-degree burglary

Dec. 23, 2016

Brittney Nicole Orand, murder, no bond