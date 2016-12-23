BOOKED: Dec. 22-23
Here are the Dec. 22-23 bookings from the LeFlore County Detention Center. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
TR — traffic
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
Dec. 22, 2016
Lacey Brook Britton, CF-15-491, PO-16-88, TR-13-3846
Shawn Derrall Martin, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Poteau Police Department warrants, $3,085 bond
Travis Don Williams, first-degree burglary
Dec. 23, 2016
Brittney Nicole Orand, murder, no bond
