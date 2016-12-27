BOOKED: Dec. 23-27
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
TR — traffic
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
Dec. 23, 2016
Jacob Nathaniel Bowman, possession of stolen vehicle, no bond
Gary E. Shelley II, CF-07-463, $1,271 bond
Marcus Deryl Lynch, possession of stolen vehicle, no bond
Brittney Nicole Orand, CF-16-19, no bond
Dec. 24, 2016
Layton Brown, CM-15-296, TR-16-843, TR-16-844, TR-16-845, TR-16-846, TR-16-1147, $2,006.12 bond
John Timothy Damato, Arkoma city warrant ($430), driving under suspension ($399), possession of stolen property (no bond), CF-16-395 (bondsmen surrender), $5,829 bond
Mac Dale Pennington, CM-06-100, TR-14-3387, $3,224.50 bond
William Brent Lee, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry insurance verification, failure to carry driver's license, $6,000 bond
James Lawrence Lloyd, possession of stolen vehicle, no bond
Michael Aquino, CM-14-660, $1,747.62 bond
Michael Ray Fox, assault and battery, $350 bond
Dec. 25, 2016
Ruben Castro, domestic abuse/violence, no bond
Gina Seroggins, APC, $7,000 bond
Dec. 26, 2016
Mitchell Howard Clark, domestic abuse and battery by strangulation, no bond
Jason Wayne Thornton, CF-15-377, $10,500 bond
Cody Sims, Poteau public intoxication, $162 bond
Levi Harrison, driving under influence, possession of marijuana, no bond
Dec. 27, 2016
Jessie Smith, fake identification, possession of marijuana, false impersonation to create liability, no bond
Willie Doyle Potter, CF-09-380, CF-13-507, $3,094.20 bond
