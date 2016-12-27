BOOKED: Dec. 23-27

Here are the Dec. 23-27 bookings from the LeFlore County Detention Center. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

TR — traffic

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

Dec. 23, 2016

Jacob Nathaniel Bowman, possession of stolen vehicle, no bond

Gary E. Shelley II, CF-07-463, $1,271 bond

Marcus Deryl Lynch, possession of stolen vehicle, no bond

Brittney Nicole Orand, CF-16-19, no bond

Dec. 24, 2016

Layton Brown, CM-15-296, TR-16-843, TR-16-844, TR-16-845, TR-16-846, TR-16-1147, $2,006.12 bond

John Timothy Damato, Arkoma city warrant ($430), driving under suspension ($399), possession of stolen property (no bond), CF-16-395 (bondsmen surrender), $5,829 bond

Mac Dale Pennington, CM-06-100, TR-14-3387, $3,224.50 bond

William Brent Lee, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry insurance verification, failure to carry driver's license, $6,000 bond

James Lawrence Lloyd, possession of stolen vehicle, no bond

Michael Aquino, CM-14-660, $1,747.62 bond

Michael Ray Fox, assault and battery, $350 bond

Dec. 25, 2016

Ruben Castro, domestic abuse/violence, no bond

Gina Seroggins, APC, $7,000 bond

Dec. 26, 2016

Mitchell Howard Clark, domestic abuse and battery by strangulation, no bond

Jason Wayne Thornton, CF-15-377, $10,500 bond

Cody Sims, Poteau public intoxication, $162 bond

Levi Harrison, driving under influence, possession of marijuana, no bond

Dec. 27, 2016

Jessie Smith, fake identification, possession of marijuana, false impersonation to create liability, no bond

Willie Doyle Potter, CF-09-380, CF-13-507, $3,094.20 bond