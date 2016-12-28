BOOKED: Dec. 27-28
Here are the Dec. 27-28 bookings from the LeFlore County Detention Center. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster.
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
TR — traffic
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
Dec. 27, 2016
Robert L. Plummer, CM-16-34A ($2,000), CF-08-277, CF-09-183, CF-09-213, CF-09-314, CF-11-185 (no bond), $2,000 bond
Brent Sutmiller, APC, no bond
Jessie Smith, fake identification, possession of marijuana, false impersonation to create liability, no bond
Willie Doyle Potter, CF-09-380, CF-13-507, CM-16-720 (bond surrender), $3,094.20 bond
Tony Don Craig, FMI-13-22, $6,863.23 bond
Dec. 28, 2016
Lisa Bruton, FTA, CM-14-773, CM-16-365, APP to accelerate CM-14-773
Kayla Jae Hill, CM-16-673, $2,000 bond
Caleb Wade Adney, disturbing the peace, no bond
