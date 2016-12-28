BOOKED: Dec. 27-28

Here are the Dec. 27-28 bookings from the LeFlore County Detention Center. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster.

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

TR — traffic

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

Dec. 27, 2016

Robert L. Plummer, CM-16-34A ($2,000), CF-08-277, CF-09-183, CF-09-213, CF-09-314, CF-11-185 (no bond), $2,000 bond

Brent Sutmiller, APC, no bond

Jessie Smith, fake identification, possession of marijuana, false impersonation to create liability, no bond

Willie Doyle Potter, CF-09-380, CF-13-507, CM-16-720 (bond surrender), $3,094.20 bond

Tony Don Craig, FMI-13-22, $6,863.23 bond

Dec. 28, 2016

Lisa Bruton, FTA, CM-14-773, CM-16-365, APP to accelerate CM-14-773

Kayla Jae Hill, CM-16-673, $2,000 bond

Caleb Wade Adney, disturbing the peace, no bond