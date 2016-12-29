BOOKED: Dec. 28-29.

Here are the Dec. 28-29 bookings from the LeFlore County Detention Center. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

TR — traffic

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

Dec. 28, 2016

Micheal Ray Fox, Heavener warrants, $2,049 bond

Justin Burns, burglary, malicious injury to property, assault with a dangerous weapon, public intoxication, no bond

Heather Sprayberry, CF-15-67, no bond

Lisa Bruton, CM-14-773 ($110), CM-16-365 ($1,500), CM-14-773 ($700), $2,310 bond

Randel Ray Matlock, CF-12-316B, $1,788.28 bond

Donavan Smith, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, no bond

Caleb Wade Adney, disturbing the peace, no bond

Dec. 29, 2016

Jimmy Dewayne Battles Jr., failure to register as a sex offender, no bond