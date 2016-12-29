BOOKED: Dec. 28-29.
Here are the Dec. 28-29 bookings from the LeFlore County Detention Center. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster.
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
TR — traffic
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
Dec. 28, 2016
Micheal Ray Fox, Heavener warrants, $2,049 bond
Justin Burns, burglary, malicious injury to property, assault with a dangerous weapon, public intoxication, no bond
Heather Sprayberry, CF-15-67, no bond
Lisa Bruton, CM-14-773 ($110), CM-16-365 ($1,500), CM-14-773 ($700), $2,310 bond
Randel Ray Matlock, CF-12-316B, $1,788.28 bond
Donavan Smith, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, no bond
Caleb Wade Adney, disturbing the peace, no bond
Dec. 29, 2016
Jimmy Dewayne Battles Jr., failure to register as a sex offender, no bond
