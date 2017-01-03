Booked: Dec. 30, 2016 - Jan. 3, 2017
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
TR — traffic
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
Dec. 30, 2016
Jeremy Alan Neal, Drug Court Sanction, no bond
Laraine Lynette Wilson, hold for Sebastian County, possession of CDS in a penal institution, possession of CDS, $24,500 bond
James Chappell, hold for state of Texas, no bond
Dec. 31, 2016
Robert Martin Fant, CF-14-311, TR-15-1816, TR-15-1817, TR-15-1818, $2,215.50 bond
Richard David Foster, DUID, possession of CDS schedule 2, no bond
Thomas Lee Boyd, public intox, possession of CDS, obstruction, hold for Arkansas, $5,500 bond
Jimmy Mattox, CF-13-118, $500 bond
Bethel Eugene Bates, DWI, no bond
Daniel Green, possession of firearm AFCF, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, $5,000 bond
Hannah White, possession of firearm AFCF, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, $5,000 bond
Jan. 1, 2017
Christopher Tom, FD-03-368, $37,152 bond
Scott Erwin Norton, DUI, no bond
Mearilon McKesson, CF-04-274, no insurance, bogus tag, DUS, DUI, possession of CDS, no bond
Alejandro M. Hernandez, no seatbelt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS, DUI, no bond
Alisha Rae Wortham, CM-2013-00488, CM-13-488, $826.90 bond
Jan. 2, 2017
Taylor Seamas, CF-2016-00160, $290 bond
Edward Adams, distrurbing the peace while intoxicated, $166 bond
Stacy Warren Saylor, two counts of child abuse, leaving scene of accident injury, obstruction, no bond
Jonathon Stephenson, hold for Sequoyah County, no bond
Wendy Chism, hold for Sequoyah County, no bond
