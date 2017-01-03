Booked: Dec. 30, 2016 - Jan. 3, 2017

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

TR — traffic

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

Dec. 30, 2016

Jeremy Alan Neal, Drug Court Sanction, no bond

Laraine Lynette Wilson, hold for Sebastian County, possession of CDS in a penal institution, possession of CDS, $24,500 bond

James Chappell, hold for state of Texas, no bond

Dec. 31, 2016

Robert Martin Fant, CF-14-311, TR-15-1816, TR-15-1817, TR-15-1818, $2,215.50 bond

Richard David Foster, DUID, possession of CDS schedule 2, no bond

Thomas Lee Boyd, public intox, possession of CDS, obstruction, hold for Arkansas, $5,500 bond

Jimmy Mattox, CF-13-118, $500 bond

Bethel Eugene Bates, DWI, no bond

Daniel Green, possession of firearm AFCF, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, $5,000 bond

Hannah White, possession of firearm AFCF, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, $5,000 bond

Jan. 1, 2017

Christopher Tom, FD-03-368, $37,152 bond

Scott Erwin Norton, DUI, no bond

Mearilon McKesson, CF-04-274, no insurance, bogus tag, DUS, DUI, possession of CDS, no bond

Alejandro M. Hernandez, no seatbelt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS, DUI, no bond

Alisha Rae Wortham, CM-2013-00488, CM-13-488, $826.90 bond

Jan. 2, 2017

Taylor Seamas, CF-2016-00160, $290 bond

Edward Adams, distrurbing the peace while intoxicated, $166 bond

Stacy Warren Saylor, two counts of child abuse, leaving scene of accident injury, obstruction, no bond

Jonathon Stephenson, hold for Sequoyah County, no bond

Wendy Chism, hold for Sequoyah County, no bond