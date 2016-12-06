BOOKED: Dec. 5

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

Dec. 5, 2016

Krystle Deon Barrow, CM-2016-18, $3,000

Ashley Joele Sheppard, CF-2016-543, $3,500 bond

Thomas Wayne Duncan Jr., CF-15-38, assault and battery on a police officer, obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony impersonation, felony resisting, hold for ADC