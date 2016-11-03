BOOKED: Nov. 1-3

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

November 1, 2016

Jeremy Jess Renfro, CF-16-479, $1,000 bond

Erik Dorey, possession of prescription drugs without prescription, child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession/delivery of controlled dangerous substance with intent within 1,000 feet of school, $19,000 bond

George Rish, possession of marijuana, no bond

Mary Elizabeth Henry, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent within 1,000 feet of school, possession of prescription drugs without prescription, child endangerment

November 2, 2016

Coty Don Paul, knowingly concealing stolen property, child abuse, $2,500 bond

Gary Eldon Turner, CF-02-377, $615.86 bond

Shannon Lynn McClary, hold for Dewey County

Eric Gene Williams, CF-01-361, $3,656.37 bond

Dale Patrick Fitzgerald, hold for Sebastian County

Robin Killian, CM-16-716, FD-12-20, hold for City of Sallisaw, $575 bond

Christopher Streeter, CM-12-326, hold for City of Sallisaw, $2,608.60 bond

Christina Elaine Tobler, CM-15-491, possession of drug paraphernalia, $7,500 bond

November 3, 2016

Aaron Villanueva, unknown charge, unknown bond

Danny Kale Williams, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no bond