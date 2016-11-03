BOOKED: Nov. 1-3
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
November 1, 2016
Jeremy Jess Renfro, CF-16-479, $1,000 bond
Erik Dorey, possession of prescription drugs without prescription, child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession/delivery of controlled dangerous substance with intent within 1,000 feet of school, $19,000 bond
George Rish, possession of marijuana, no bond
Mary Elizabeth Henry, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent within 1,000 feet of school, possession of prescription drugs without prescription, child endangerment
November 2, 2016
Coty Don Paul, knowingly concealing stolen property, child abuse, $2,500 bond
Gary Eldon Turner, CF-02-377, $615.86 bond
Shannon Lynn McClary, hold for Dewey County
Eric Gene Williams, CF-01-361, $3,656.37 bond
Dale Patrick Fitzgerald, hold for Sebastian County
Robin Killian, CM-16-716, FD-12-20, hold for City of Sallisaw, $575 bond
Christopher Streeter, CM-12-326, hold for City of Sallisaw, $2,608.60 bond
Christina Elaine Tobler, CM-15-491, possession of drug paraphernalia, $7,500 bond
November 3, 2016
Aaron Villanueva, unknown charge, unknown bond
Danny Kale Williams, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no bond
