BOOKED: Nov. 11-13

CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
November 11-13, 2016
November 11, 2016
Lenard Franklin Bond, Hold for Pittsburg County, no bond
Tiffany Danell Jamison, CM-2015-446, $300 bond
Seth Jamerson, Robbery with dangerous weapon, unlawfully carry concealed weapon, $60,000 bond
November 12, 2016
Megan Marie Mattingly, Hold for Scott County, no bond
Caleb Darr, Burglary first degree, malicious injury to property, aggravated assault and battery, resisting arrest, $39,000 bond
November 13, 2016
Erica Wright, drug court sanction, no bond
Christopher Whitledge, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, no bond
Laurel Rowley, hold for Crawford County, fugitive from justice, no bond
James Earl Henry, domestic assault and battery, $5,000 bond
Shelby Amber Couch, eluding police, DUS, concealed weapon(brass knuckles), possession of CDS, DUID, reckless driving, injury to property, speeding, imporoper passing on right, Heavener warrant ($948.36 cash), $948.36 bond
Austin Dale Getz, assault and battery on a police officer with bodily fluid, resisting arrest, no bond
