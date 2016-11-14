BOOKED: Nov. 11-13

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

November 11-13, 2016

November 11, 2016

Lenard Franklin Bond, Hold for Pittsburg County, no bond

Tiffany Danell Jamison, CM-2015-446, $300 bond

Seth Jamerson, Robbery with dangerous weapon, unlawfully carry concealed weapon, $60,000 bond

November 12, 2016

Megan Marie Mattingly, Hold for Scott County, no bond

Caleb Darr, Burglary first degree, malicious injury to property, aggravated assault and battery, resisting arrest, $39,000 bond

November 13, 2016

Erica Wright, drug court sanction, no bond

Christopher Whitledge, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, no bond

Laurel Rowley, hold for Crawford County, fugitive from justice, no bond

James Earl Henry, domestic assault and battery, $5,000 bond

Shelby Amber Couch, eluding police, DUS, concealed weapon(brass knuckles), possession of CDS, DUID, reckless driving, injury to property, speeding, imporoper passing on right, Heavener warrant ($948.36 cash), $948.36 bond

Austin Dale Getz, assault and battery on a police officer with bodily fluid, resisting arrest, no bond