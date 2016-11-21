BOOKED: Nov. 16-Nov. 20, 2016
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
November 16-20, 2016
November 16, 2016
James Daniel Moss, CM-2016-46, $1,000 bond
Richard Jose Hernandez, CF-2013-201, $5,000 bond
David Webb, CF-2015-179, no bond
Amber Ashing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS in presence of a minor, $6,000 bond
November 17, 2016
Jesse Lee Hooper, CF-2016-185, $20,000 bond
Kaela Holt, domestic assault, $5,000 bond
Stephen Lee Stewart, CF-2016-83A, $3,500 bond
Rex Ellis Allen, CF-2016-239, $5,000 bond
Joy Lynn Edwards, CF-2013-355, $885 bond
Warren Melvin Perry, CF-2014-379, CM-2013-551, FD-2009-00024, FR-2000-00609, $31,954.20 bond
November 18, 2016
Benjamin Dwight Austin, CM-2016-82, CM-2013-579, $812.85 bond
Peter Boswell Jr., CF-2016-57, $31,500 bond
Kayla Michelle Billy, fraud to obtain refunds, $1,500 bond
Joe David Branham Jr., CF-2004-84, $5,285.38 bond
Kevin Pogue, Neces County hold, no bond
Torie Boman, drug court sanction, no bond
Jason Gunne Forsberg, drug court sanction, no bond
November 19, 2016
Melinda Ann Holden, DUI, no bond
November 20, 2016
Sheryl Anne Rodriguez, DUI, no bond
Kenna Lee Morrison, possession of CDS, possession or drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription medication without a prescription, Muskogee County hold, no bond
Kendell D. Asher, Sequoyah County hold, no bond.
