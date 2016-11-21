BOOKED: Nov. 16-Nov. 20, 2016

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

November 16-20, 2016

November 16, 2016

James Daniel Moss, CM-2016-46, $1,000 bond

Richard Jose Hernandez, CF-2013-201, $5,000 bond

David Webb, CF-2015-179, no bond

Amber Ashing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS in presence of a minor, $6,000 bond

November 17, 2016

Jesse Lee Hooper, CF-2016-185, $20,000 bond

Kaela Holt, domestic assault, $5,000 bond

Stephen Lee Stewart, CF-2016-83A, $3,500 bond

Rex Ellis Allen, CF-2016-239, $5,000 bond

Joy Lynn Edwards, CF-2013-355, $885 bond

Warren Melvin Perry, CF-2014-379, CM-2013-551, FD-2009-00024, FR-2000-00609, $31,954.20 bond

November 18, 2016

Benjamin Dwight Austin, CM-2016-82, CM-2013-579, $812.85 bond

Peter Boswell Jr., CF-2016-57, $31,500 bond

Kayla Michelle Billy, fraud to obtain refunds, $1,500 bond

Joe David Branham Jr., CF-2004-84, $5,285.38 bond

Kevin Pogue, Neces County hold, no bond

Torie Boman, drug court sanction, no bond

Jason Gunne Forsberg, drug court sanction, no bond

November 19, 2016

Melinda Ann Holden, DUI, no bond

November 20, 2016

Sheryl Anne Rodriguez, DUI, no bond

Kenna Lee Morrison, possession of CDS, possession or drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription medication without a prescription, Muskogee County hold, no bond

Kendell D. Asher, Sequoyah County hold, no bond.