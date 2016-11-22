BOOKED: Nov. 21-22
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
Nov. 21, 2016
Alvin Jamerson III, CF-14-483, $10,000 bond
Frederick Hogrefe, CF-16-260, CM-16-712, $5,500 bond
Anthony Mathis, CM-05-238, $4,483.90 bond
Cameron Lynn Hobbs, driving under suspension, possession stolen property, no bond
Hillary Kay Moore, CF-16-214, CM-12-303, CM-13-72, $6,042.32 bond
Nov. 22, 2016
Daniel Wayne Carry, hold for Haskell County, no bond
Stephen Isaac Jr., CF-12-164, CF-13-450, CM-13-236, $4,260.38 bond
Randall Burrough, driving under suspension, $499 bond
Category: