BOOKED: Nov. 21-22

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

Nov. 21, 2016

Alvin Jamerson III, CF-14-483, $10,000 bond

Frederick Hogrefe, CF-16-260, CM-16-712, $5,500 bond

Anthony Mathis, CM-05-238, $4,483.90 bond

Cameron Lynn Hobbs, driving under suspension, possession stolen property, no bond

Hillary Kay Moore, CF-16-214, CM-12-303, CM-13-72, $6,042.32 bond

Nov. 22, 2016

Daniel Wayne Carry, hold for Haskell County, no bond

Stephen Isaac Jr., CF-12-164, CF-13-450, CM-13-236, $4,260.38 bond

Randall Burrough, driving under suspension, $499 bond