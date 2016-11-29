BOOKED: Nov. 25-28

Tuesday, November 29, 2016
POTEAU, OK

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support


Nov. 24-28, 2016

Nov. 24

Billy D. Smith, bringing contraband into a penal institution, possession of CDS, $6,500 bond

Nov. 25

Sheila Potter, CM-2015-88, public intoxication, $1,300 bond

Nov. 27

Constance Jo Arnold, Heavener Warrant, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possesion of drug paraphernalia, del CDS, $8,370 bond
John Haaser, Expired DL, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, dui-drugs, no bond
Scotty Joe Warren, CF-16-581, $1,000 bond

Nov. 28
Joshua Micah Lovett, CF-14-415, $10,000 bond
Jerry Vernon Nessmith, CM-14-442, CM-16-94, CM-16-400, $6,053.15 bond
Richary Ray Lyall, DUS, no bond
Tracey Allen Bohanan, CM-16-534, 47,000 bond
Thelma Louise Decker, CF-07-20, CM-06-446, CM-15-188, $5,129.88 bond
Fred Young, CF-09-133, CF-11-97, CM-08-326, CM-09-416, PO-11-54, PO-14-235, TR-13-3481,TR-13-3482,TR-13-3483, TR-14-3124, TR-14-3125, TR-14-3126, TR-14-3127, TR-14-3345, TR-14-3367, TR-14-3345, TR-14-3367, TR-14-3384, DUS, speeding, $11,634.60 bond
Brandi Dia Guerra, petit larceny, false info to officer, $352 bond

Category: