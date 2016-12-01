BOOKED: Nov. 30
Thursday, December 1, 2016
POTEAU, OK
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
Nov. 30, 2016
Dylan Blaine Sweeten, petit larceny, second degree burglary, no bond
Deidre Lynn Icenhower, CM-2016-00661, CF-2013-00562, CF-2014-270, $2,500 bond
Bobby Newkirk, CF-12-315A, CF-12-455
