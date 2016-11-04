BOOKED: Nov. 4

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

November 3, 2016

Shawn Andrews, Carrying prohibited weapon into government building, Failed to register as a sex offender, no bond

Regina Sue Lowery, DUI, possession of CDS, possession of paraphernalia, no bond

Danny Kale Williams, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Latimer county, $4,500 bond

Rodney Tackett, CF-08-205/CM-14-742/CM-16-369(1985.36), $1,775 bond