BOOKED: Nov. 5-7
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
November 4-6, 2016
November 4, 2016
Patrick Culpepper, drug court sanction, no bond
Robert Puryear, failure to appear,assault and battery, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, $3,172 bond
Phillip Allen Potter, CM-2015-470, S2,500 bond
Jefferey Darneal, possession of firearm while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm AFC, $5,500 bond
November 5
Johnny Wayne Gill, CF-15-209, CF-16-408, $21,000 bond
Larry Wayne Miller, possession of CDS, possession drug paraphernalia, $4,000 bond
Timothy Elijah Perry, DUI, DUS, no bond
Devon Perry, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, no bond
November 6
Marilyn Sue Hall, DUI, no bond
Dalton Blake Thompson, DUI, DUS,TOC, no bond
Taylor Lorne Schmidt, DUI-D, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,500 bond
