BOOKED: Nov. 5-7

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

November 4-6, 2016

November 4, 2016

Patrick Culpepper, drug court sanction, no bond

Robert Puryear, failure to appear,assault and battery, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, $3,172 bond

Phillip Allen Potter, CM-2015-470, S2,500 bond

Jefferey Darneal, possession of firearm while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm AFC, $5,500 bond

November 5

Johnny Wayne Gill, CF-15-209, CF-16-408, $21,000 bond

Larry Wayne Miller, possession of CDS, possession drug paraphernalia, $4,000 bond

Timothy Elijah Perry, DUI, DUS, no bond

Devon Perry, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, no bond

November 6

Marilyn Sue Hall, DUI, no bond

Dalton Blake Thompson, DUI, DUS,TOC, no bond

Taylor Lorne Schmidt, DUI-D, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,500 bond