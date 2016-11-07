BOOKED: Nov. 5-7

Monday, November 7, 2016
POTEAU, OK

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

November 4-6, 2016

November 4, 2016

Patrick Culpepper, drug court sanction, no bond
Robert Puryear, failure to appear,assault and battery, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, $3,172 bond
Phillip Allen Potter, CM-2015-470, S2,500 bond
Jefferey Darneal, possession of firearm while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm AFC, $5,500 bond

November 5

Johnny Wayne Gill, CF-15-209, CF-16-408, $21,000 bond
Larry Wayne Miller, possession of CDS, possession drug paraphernalia, $4,000 bond
Timothy Elijah Perry, DUI, DUS, no bond
Devon Perry, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, no bond

November 6

Marilyn Sue Hall, DUI, no bond
Dalton Blake Thompson, DUI, DUS,TOC, no bond
Taylor Lorne Schmidt, DUI-D, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,500 bond

