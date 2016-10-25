BOOKED: Oct. 24, 2016
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
October 24, 2016
Kyler Don Plummer, domestic abuse and battery, no bond
Cheyenne Wesley Jones, CF-16-302, $10,000 bond
Kandie Rahm, domestic abuse and battery (Panama), $508 bond
Donald Jo Strickland Jr., CM-16-211, CM-14-69, $5,500 bond
Tamara Tracy Hickman, domestic abuse and battery (Panama), $508 bond
Thomas Pennington, knowingly conceal stolen property, no bond
Michael Cummings, CF-08-59, TR-09-2076, $14,788.3 bond
Shell Wayne Tidwell, assault and battery, no bond
Travis Don Williams, destruction of city property, possession of stolen property, no bond
