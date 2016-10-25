BOOKED: Oct. 24, 2016

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

October 24, 2016

Kyler Don Plummer, domestic abuse and battery, no bond

Cheyenne Wesley Jones, CF-16-302, $10,000 bond

Kandie Rahm, domestic abuse and battery (Panama), $508 bond

Donald Jo Strickland Jr., CM-16-211, CM-14-69, $5,500 bond

Tamara Tracy Hickman, domestic abuse and battery (Panama), $508 bond

Thomas Pennington, knowingly conceal stolen property, no bond

Michael Cummings, CF-08-59, TR-09-2076, $14,788.3 bond

Shell Wayne Tidwell, assault and battery, no bond

Travis Don Williams, destruction of city property, possession of stolen property, no bond