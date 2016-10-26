BOOKED: Oct. 25, 2016
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
October 25, 2016
Jerami Scott Casteel, CF-13-93, CF-13-416, CF-16-37, CM-15-701, PO-15-397, $6,735.59 bond
Matthew Franklin Gould, CF-16-223, $12,000 bond
Eddie Junior Crisp, Sebastian Co. Hold, no bond
Cindy Dee Watterson, CF-16-71A, $2,688 bond
Dennis Andrew Mock, CF-4-574, CM-7-1036, $619 bond
Joshua Leon Haley, CF-13-227, $1,576 bond
