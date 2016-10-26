BOOKED: Oct. 25, 2016

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

October 25, 2016

Jerami Scott Casteel, CF-13-93, CF-13-416, CF-16-37, CM-15-701, PO-15-397, $6,735.59 bond

Matthew Franklin Gould, CF-16-223, $12,000 bond

Eddie Junior Crisp, Sebastian Co. Hold, no bond

Cindy Dee Watterson, CF-16-71A, $2,688 bond

Dennis Andrew Mock, CF-4-574, CM-7-1036, $619 bond

Joshua Leon Haley, CF-13-227, $1,576 bond