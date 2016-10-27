BOOKED: Oct. 26, 2016
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
October 26, 2016
Nicholas Melton, CF-9-421, CF-10-207, CF-10-233, $7,161.51 bond
Phillip Wilson Lewallen, CM-16-510, CM-16-302, $1,000 bond
Theora Chalayn Martin, transporting open container, possession controlled dangerous substance, no bond
Nathaniel Warren Hill, driving under suspension, failure to comply with insurance law, eluding police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance, failure to register and title vehicle, no bond
Misty Dawn McCollum, hold for McIntosh County, no bond
Nichole Layne Gilstrap, Heavener shoplifting, $300 bond
