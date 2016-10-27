BOOKED: Oct. 26, 2016

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

October 26, 2016

Nicholas Melton, CF-9-421, CF-10-207, CF-10-233, $7,161.51 bond

Phillip Wilson Lewallen, CM-16-510, CM-16-302, $1,000 bond

Theora Chalayn Martin, transporting open container, possession controlled dangerous substance, no bond

Nathaniel Warren Hill, driving under suspension, failure to comply with insurance law, eluding police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance, failure to register and title vehicle, no bond

Misty Dawn McCollum, hold for McIntosh County, no bond

Nichole Layne Gilstrap, Heavener shoplifting, $300 bond