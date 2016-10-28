BOOKED: Oct. 27, 2016

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

October 27, 2016

Mason Lee Seymour, CF-212-265A, $585 bond

Phillip Lynn Holt Jr., PI, posession of stolen property, no bond