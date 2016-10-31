BOOKED: Oct. 28-30, 2016

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

October 28, 2016

Randal Joe Legitt, weekend sanction, no bond

Michael Dollard, burglary first degree, no bond

Paticia Rose Burnett, burglary first degree, no bond

Davoine Wilkins, burglary first degree, no bond

October 29, 2016

Joshuah Brady Davis, DUI, no bond

Erica Wright, drug court sanction, no bond

Bobbie Kay Garner, CM-13-145, domestic assault and battery/FTA, FTP, possession of CDS, $325.63 bond

October 30, 2016

Billy Don Shelton, CF-06-14/CF-08-250/CF-10-88 FTA, $500 bond

Robyn Lin Hernandez, DUI, child endangerment, no bond

Ross M Warren, Hold for Latimer County, no bond

Michael Daniel Abbottt, CF-15-71, CM-14-441, $2,083.29 bond

Lloyd Clifton Brown, possession of stolen auto, no bond

Holly Gray, DUI, no bond

October 31, 2016

Bobby Belak, Domestic A&B, no bond