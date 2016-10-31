BOOKED: Oct. 28-30, 2016
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.
October 28, 2016
Randal Joe Legitt, weekend sanction, no bond
Michael Dollard, burglary first degree, no bond
Paticia Rose Burnett, burglary first degree, no bond
Davoine Wilkins, burglary first degree, no bond
October 29, 2016
Joshuah Brady Davis, DUI, no bond
Erica Wright, drug court sanction, no bond
Bobbie Kay Garner, CM-13-145, domestic assault and battery/FTA, FTP, possession of CDS, $325.63 bond
October 30, 2016
Billy Don Shelton, CF-06-14/CF-08-250/CF-10-88 FTA, $500 bond
Robyn Lin Hernandez, DUI, child endangerment, no bond
Ross M Warren, Hold for Latimer County, no bond
Michael Daniel Abbottt, CF-15-71, CM-14-441, $2,083.29 bond
Lloyd Clifton Brown, possession of stolen auto, no bond
Holly Gray, DUI, no bond
October 31, 2016
Bobby Belak, Domestic A&B, no bond
