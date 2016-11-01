BOOKED: Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2016

The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.

CF — criminal felony

CM— criminal misdemeanor

FD — family docket such as child support

For more information about an arrestee, you can search by name or case number on www.ODCR.com or www.OSCN.net.

October 31, 2016

Tory Von Craig, CF-12-370, $1,790 bond

Meagan Nikole Hollings, CM-16-698, $500 bond

Jessica Faye Defluiter, CF-16-542, CF-16-592, $8,500 bond

Lacey Brook Britton, Poteau warrant for petit larceny, $300 bond

Gary Alan Naylor Jr., domestic abuse in the presence of a minor, violation of a protective order, no bond

Brett Crockett, conspiracy to commit burglary, second-degree burglary, no bond

Dallas Charles Willet, conspiracy to commit burglary, second-degree burglary, no bond

November 1, 2016

Mary Elizabeth Henry, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent within 1,000 feet of school, possession of prescription drugs without prescription, child endangerment

Erik Dorey, possession of prescription drugs without prescription, child endangerment, possession drug paraphernalia, possession/deliver controlled dangerous substance with intent within 1,000 feet of school