BOOKED: Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2016
The following people were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center overnight. The information was gathered from the jail's daily roster and only shows booking information. Only those with a case number listed have been charged. Stay tuned each morning to see who was arrested overnight.
CF — criminal felony
CM— criminal misdemeanor
FD — family docket such as child support
October 31, 2016
Tory Von Craig, CF-12-370, $1,790 bond
Meagan Nikole Hollings, CM-16-698, $500 bond
Jessica Faye Defluiter, CF-16-542, CF-16-592, $8,500 bond
Lacey Brook Britton, Poteau warrant for petit larceny, $300 bond
Gary Alan Naylor Jr., domestic abuse in the presence of a minor, violation of a protective order, no bond
Brett Crockett, conspiracy to commit burglary, second-degree burglary, no bond
Dallas Charles Willet, conspiracy to commit burglary, second-degree burglary, no bond
November 1, 2016
Mary Elizabeth Henry, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent within 1,000 feet of school, possession of prescription drugs without prescription, child endangerment
Erik Dorey, possession of prescription drugs without prescription, child endangerment, possession drug paraphernalia, possession/deliver controlled dangerous substance with intent within 1,000 feet of school
