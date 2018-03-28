Boys and Girls Club seeking donations

The Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County is encouraging the public to donate to aid the club as it tries to remain open during possible school closures starting Monday, April 2.

"As much as we'd love to take care of every single kid, it's not safe or feasible," said Arielle Perry, club director.

The club's facility is housed in the First Presbyterian Annex behind the First Presbyterian Church in Poteau. It opened its physical location in November.

The club can serve around 75 students during school breaks but Perry said they are not budgeted to stay open an entire week or longer, which leads to the need for donations to help with things such as food. They will only be able to house students who registered by March 15.

"Even the smallest donation helps," she said.

Donations can be done online at www.bgcleflorecounty.org or by calling the club at (918) 647-7136. The club does not receive state or federal funding, she said.

Perry said they also are looking for volunteers, who must pass a background check. For those unable to attend the club during the closures, area educators are coordinating with local churches and other groups to find safe locations for students to go during the day.