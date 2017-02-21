Bracelet of fallen soldier found, family sought after

The family of Cpl. Scott M. Vincent are encouraged to contact the Poteau Daily News after an Alabama man returning from deployment told the paper he found a bracelet belonging to Vincent.

Chad Carroll contacted the paper on Friday. He said he is from Alabama and recently returned from deployment from the Middle East.

" … while I was there I found a bracelet with a fallen hero's name on it from your area," he wrote. "I am trying to get in contact with the family to try and return the bracelet."

Carroll said the bracelet had the following information on it:

Cpl Scott M. Vincent

USMC 30 April 04 Iraq

Vincent joined the Marines in 2000 and was serving his third overseas deployment in 2004 when he was killed in the line of duty at the age of 22.

The family of Vincent can contact the newspaper office at (918) 647-3188, email reporter@poteaudailynews.com or editor@poteaudailynews.com or through our Facebook page, Poteau Daily News. They also can come by our office located at 804 N. Broadway, Poteau, beside Poteau Pets. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.