Burn ban issued for LeFlore County

LeFlore County commissioners declared a ban on outdoor burning Monday.

LeFlore became to fourth county in the state to issue a ban. All are in southeastern Oklahoma. Atoka County also issued a burn ban Monday. Bans already were in place in Sequoyah and Coal counties.

Sixteen counties in neighboring northwest Arkansas are under burn bans.

Dry weather is forecast for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

The LeFlore County ban will be in effect up to seven days. County commissioners will review conditions and decide whether to extend the measure at their weekly meeting next Monday. If extended, it will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

The measure outlaws setting fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or wildlands, as well as campfires, bonfires or burning trash or other materials.

While campfires are prohibited, gas and charcoal cooking grills are allowed, as long as they are over a nonflammable surface and at least five feet from flammable vegetation. Coleman-type pressurized stoves are exempt. However, any fire resulting from grilling or the use of one of these cookers or stoves is still an illegal fire, according to county guidelines.

Violation is a misdemeanor that carries and fine up to $500 and/or a possible jail term of up to a year.