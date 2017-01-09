Burn ban still intact

A county wide burn ban will be extended for the next week. Over the weekend, the drought conditions worsened to extreme drought according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Michael Davidson.

Davidson recommended to the LeFlore County Commissioners Monday morning that they extend the burn ban until at least Thursday, as the forecast shows strong winds in the beginning of the week and heavy rains at the end, and into the weekend.

Ultimately, the commissioners decided that there was no way to tell exactly what the weather would do and that they would like to revisit the subject at next Monday's meeting. More information available in tomorrow's edition of the Poteau Daily News.