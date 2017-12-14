A busy three days, nights of wrestling for Poteau Pirates

There will be no better time than today through Saturday to see the Poteau Pirates wrestling team in action. First, the Pirates (1-0), who won their season-opening dual last Thrusday night over Van Buren, Ark., at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse, will have their homecoming duals tonight with Fort Smith [Ark.] Northside and Southside high schools at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse beginning about 7 p.m. The homecoming ceremony will happen about 6:45 p.m. after the Pirates and the Grizzlies wrestle their junior high dual. Tonight’s action also will be a good measuring stick for the Pirates’ Border Brawl tournament, which will begin at 5 p.m. Friday and resume at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse.