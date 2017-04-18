Carter terminated as EOMC CEO
Jenny Huggins
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
POTEAU
The LeFlore County Hospital Authority officially terminated former Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center CEO Mike Carter from his position at the hospital in a meeting Tuesday [April 18] in the hospital's conference room.
EOMC Chief Financial Officer Shawn Keef has served as interim CEO in his place since Carter's suspension in early April for "potential breach of employee contract."
