CASC’s Red Oak sophomore baseball duo says Vikings ready for 2018 Region II Tournament

DYNAMIC DUO — Carl Albert State College sophomore pitchers Chase Butcher, left, and Colt Browne of Red Oak will try to help the Vikings win the 2018 Region II Tournament, which begins tonight for CASC with a 7 p.m. opening-round game against Murray State College at Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Despite the Carl Albert State College Vikings baseball team riding a nine-game losing streak, Red Oak sophomore pitchers Chase Butcher and Colt Browne still believes the Vikings can have a good showing at this weekend’s Region II Tournament, which will begin tonight with a 7 p.m. opening-round game against the Murray State College Aggies at Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

Category:

Files: 
PDF icon 2018 REGION II TOURNAMENT BRACKET PART I.pdf
PDF icon 2018 REGION II TOURNAMENT BRACKET PART II.pdf