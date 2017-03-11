CASC baseball canceled Saturday with Rose State; rescheduled Monday afternoon in Midwest City

Saturday afternoon's Carl Albert State College home doubleheader with Rose State College at Ival Goodman Field was canceled due to the threat of rain.

The twinbill has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at Rose State College in Midwest City.

The March 31 doubleheader that was originally scheduled for Rose State College in Midwest City has now been moved that day to a 1 p.m. home twinbill for the Vikings at Ival Goodman Field.