CASC Baseball, Softball Dates Changing to Accommodate Weather

To accommodate the threatening rain showers forecasted for Saturday, the Carl Albert State College baseball and softball teams made the appropriate changes to their schedule for the end of this week.

Instead of the Vikings baseball team entertaining Western Oklahoma State College Friday and Saturday at Ival Goodman Field at Mark Pollard Park, the two-days of twinbills started at 1 p.m. today [Thursday afternoon] and will conclude with a noon doubleheader on Friday.

The Lady Vikings softball team moved its Saturday home twinbill with Connors State to a 2:30 p.m. Friday doubleheader.