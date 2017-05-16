CASC Baseball Sophomores Recognized

Carl Albert State College's 10 sophomore baseball players were recognized at their home finale May 5 vs. Murray State at Ival Goodman Field. From left — Preston Whitten, Bryce Deatherage, Brandon Giribaldie, Andrew Wilson, Christian Neves, Josh Cowart, Kevin Troncoso, Jack Christian, Will Klek and Breyden Varner. Photo by Judi White
