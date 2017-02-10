CASC softball team eager for 2017 season to get going

The Carl Albert State College Lady Vikings, who started their softball season with a Tuesday afternoon home sweep of the Bacone College junior varsity, are eager for the 2017 season.

“I’m very anxious to get started,” said CASC softball coach David Holt, whose team went 18-29 last season. “I think we have a really good chance at doing well.”

• • •

2017 Carl Albert State College Softball Schedule

Date Opponent Site Time

Feb. 10 SW Tennessee-x Here 11 a.m.

Feb. 10 Coffeyville, Kan.-x Here 3 p.m.

Feb. 11 Coffeyville, Kan.-x Here 11 a.m.

Feb. 11 SW Tennessee-x Here 3 p.m.

Feb. 14 Murray State Tishomingo 1 p.m.

Feb. 25 Grayson, Texas Rattan 1 p.m.

Feb. 28 Murray State Here 1 p.m.

March 7 Connors State Here 2 p.m.

March 9 Seminole State There 2 p.m.

March 21 Eastern Here 2 p.m.

March 23 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Miami 2 p.m.

March 25 NOC-Tonkawa There 2 p.m.

March 28 NOC-Enid There 2 p.m.

April 1 Western Altus 2 p.m.

April 4 Rose State Here 2 p.m.

April 6 Connors State Warner 2 p.m.

April 8 Seminole State Here 2 p.m.

April 11 Eastern Wilburton 2 p.m.

April 13 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Here 2 p.m.

April 18 NOC-Tonkawa Here 2 p.m.

April 20 NOC-Enid Sallisaw 2 p.m.

April 25 Western Here 2 p.m.

April 27 Rose State Midwest City 2 p.m.

May 5-7 Region II Tournament TBA TBA.

May 11-13 Great Plains Tournament TBA TBA.

May 17-20 NJCAA World Series St. George, Utah TBA.

x — Part of Carl Albert State College JUCO Festival, each game a single game.