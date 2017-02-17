CASC softball washed out Thursday at Murray State

Thursday’s Carl Albert State College road softball doubleheader against the Murray State Lady Aggies at Tishomingo’s Johnston County Sports Complex was washed out due to wet fields. It has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. March 10 in Tishomingo.

The Lady Vikings (5-1) will return to action in a doubleheader against former Heavener Lady Wolf Jodie Hill and her Grayson County, Texas, team at 1 p.m. next Saturday in Rattan.