CASC sophomore baseball pitchers sign letters with four-year schools

Carl Albert State College baseball coach Tyler Guthrie got to see a hat trick of sorts. He has three of his sophomore pitchers going on to four-year schools after the 2018 baseball season ends next spring.

T.J. Childree from Calera signed with Delta State, Miss. Hunter Huckabee, who will be in his only season as a Viking next spring after transferring from the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, signed with the University of Arkansas-Monticello. C.J. Edwards, who is from Stilwell, will play his junior and senior seasons of college baseball with Rogers State College in Claremore, which is where Guthrie played college baseball.