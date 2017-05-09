CASC sophomore pitcher says Vikings ready for Region II Tournament
By:
David Seeley
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Although the Carl Albert State College Vikings baseball team ended the regular season by losing three of four games against Murray State College, Red Oak sophomore Bryce Deatherage says the Vikings are ready for this week's Region II Tournament, which will begin for CASC with a noon opening-round game Thursday against the Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa Mavericks at Enid's David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
