CASC Vikings baseball team begins season Friday afternoon

The 2017 baseball season will begin this afternoon for the Carl Albert State College Vikings as they entertain the Bacone College junior varsity at 1 p.m. for a doubleheader at Ival Goodman Field.

“We’ve had about 10 intersquad scrimmages over the past three weeks, so we’ve kind of beaten up on each other,” said Tyler Guthrie, who is taking over the program from longtime veteran Mark Pollard, who retired after last season after 37 years at the helm — and getting his 1,000th coaching victory last season. “Our intersquads are starting to get a little chippy, so I think we’re ready to play somebody else in a different unitform.”

• • •

2017 Carl Albert State College Baseball Schedule

Date Opponent Site Time

Feb. 3 Bacone JV Here 1 p.m.

Feb. 6 Oklahoma Wesleyan JV Bartlesville Noon

Feb. 11 Barton County, Kan. Here 1 p.m.

Feb. 12 Barton County, Kan. Here Noon.

Feb. 15 Paris, Texas There 1 p.m.

Feb. 20 Arkansas Baptist UALR TBA.

Feb. 28 Arkansas Baptist Sallisaw 1 p.m.

March 4 Connors State Here 1 p.m.

March 7 Northern Arkansas Here 1 p.m.

March 11 Rose State Here 1:30 p.m.

March 23 Eastern Wilburton 5 p.m.-x

March 25 Eastern Here Noon.

March 27 Bacone JV Muskogee 1 p.m.

March 31 Rose State Midwest City 1 p.m.

April 3 Central Baptist College JV Conway, Ark. 1 p.m.

April 6 NOC-Tonkawa Here 1 p.m.

April 8 NOC-Tonkawa There 1 p.m.

April 10 Connors State Warner 6:30 p.m.-x

April 13 NOC-Enid There 1 p.m.

April 15 NOC-Enid Here 1 p.m.

April 17 Hillsdale Freewill Baptist JV Moore 1 p.m.

April 20 Redlands El Reno 1 p.m.

April 22 Redlands Here 1 p.m.

April 29 Western Altus 1 p.m.

April 30 Western Altus Noon.

May 4 Murray State Here 1 p.m.

May 6 Murray State Tishomingo 1 p.m.

May 11-14 Region II Tournament Enid TBA.

May 19-21 Plains District Tournament TBA TBA.

May 28-June 4 NJCAA World Series Enid TBA.

Note: All Games doubleheaders unless otherwise noted.

x — One, single nine-inning contest.