Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament Friday-Saturday Scores
Sunday, December 17, 2017
At Talihina
Friday Games
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Valliant 60, Talihina 53
Broken Bow 62, Rattan 56
Consolation Semifinals
Quinton 56, Pocola 31
Antlers 85, Victory Life Academy 19
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Pocola 52, Quinton 50, OT
Broken Bow 56, Talihina 32
Consolation Semifinals
Valliant 66, Victory Life Academy 10
Rattan 39, Antlers 33
Saturday Games
Girls
Championship
Broken Bow 42, Pocola 33
3rd-Place Game
Talihina 49, Quinton 33
Consolation Championship
Valliant 39, Rattan 36
Boys
Championship
Broken Bow 71, Valliant 44
3rd-Place Game
Rattan 59, Talihina 54
Consolation Championship
Quinton 63, Antlers 35
Editor's note: No seventh-place games were played as Victory Life Academy declined to return on Saturday to play them.
