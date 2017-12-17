Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament Friday-Saturday Scores

At Talihina

Friday Games

Boys

Championship Semifinals

Valliant 60, Talihina 53

Broken Bow 62, Rattan 56

Consolation Semifinals

Quinton 56, Pocola 31

Antlers 85, Victory Life Academy 19

Girls

Championship Semifinals

Pocola 52, Quinton 50, OT

Broken Bow 56, Talihina 32

Consolation Semifinals

Valliant 66, Victory Life Academy 10

Rattan 39, Antlers 33

Saturday Games

Girls

Championship

Broken Bow 42, Pocola 33

3rd-Place Game

Talihina 49, Quinton 33

Consolation Championship

Valliant 39, Rattan 36

Boys

Championship

Broken Bow 71, Valliant 44

3rd-Place Game

Rattan 59, Talihina 54

Consolation Championship

Quinton 63, Antlers 35

Editor's note: No seventh-place games were played as Victory Life Academy declined to return on Saturday to play them.