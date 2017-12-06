City receives pool liner estimate

“It’s quite a bit less than what we thought it would be,” Poteau City Councilman Clay Bennett said Monday as he discussed the new estimate on a liner for the city pool.

The pool closed in February last year due to an outdated pipe system, stiffer health department guidelines and costly operations. At the time, it was estimated it would cost about $919,000 to bring it back to reliable working condition, or $1.2 million to build a brand new pool.

Bennett said an estimate of $120,000 for a liner has been received but the liner is not the type used in public pools.

He said the next step would be to receive health department approval and review the legality of using the liner. If approved, Poteau Fire Chief Jon Pickel said the liner would last about 10 years.

At last month’s meeting, Bennett said the pool’s plumbing was found to be satisfactory, but it is leaking in several places. Pickel said the downside of this liner is that the pool would need to be full yearlong.