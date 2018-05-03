Class 3A Regional, Class B State Tournaments Rained Out, Altered

Today's [Thursday's] Class 3A Regional Baseball Tournament at Vian for Spiro was rained out until tomorrow. The times tomorrow will be the same as what was scheduled for today — Spiro vs. Chandler at 11 a.m., Valliant vs. Vian at 1 p.m.; the Spiro-Chandler winner vs. the Valliant-Vian winner at 3 p.m. and the the Spiro-Chandler loser vs. the Valliant-Vian loser at 5 p.m. The loser's-bracket final and regional final are slated for Saturday but the times have yet to be determined at this time. The if-game has not been scheduled at this time.

Also, the Class B State Tournament will begin today two hours later than originally scheduled. Kiowa and Drummond will play at 1 p.m., followed by Tupelo and Granite at 3:30 p.m.; Red Oak and Shattuck at 6 p.m. and Leedey and Southwest Covenant at 8:30 p.m. — all at Edmond Memorial High School.