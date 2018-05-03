Class 4A, 2A Regionals Rained Out, Suspended; Rescheduled for Friday

Thursday's rain showers either rained out or suspended play in Class 4A and 2A baseball regionals.

At the Class 4A Regional Tournament at Poteau High School's Town Creek Park, action Thursday was rained out, and rescheduled for Friday, with Bristow and Sequoyah-Claremore playing the loser's-bracket final at 4 p.m. Friday, with the winner playing Poteau in the regional final at 6 p.m. Saturday will be the if-game if necessary, but the time has yet to be rescheduled.

In the Class 2A Regional Tournament at Panama, the host Razorbacks and Chouteau-Mazie were tied at 3 in the third inning when rain suspended play. The game will resume at 2 p.m. Friday, followed by Chelsea and Caney Valley at approximately 3:30 p.m., the two winners at 5:30 p.m. and the two losers at 7:30 p.m. The loser's-bracket final and regional final will be at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, respectively.

The Class 2A Regional Tournament at Wister was rained out until noon Friday, with Wister playing Rejoice Christian at noon, followed Healdton and Mounds at 2 p.m., the winners at 4 p.m. and the losers at 6 p.m. Saturday's game times for the loser's-bracket final and regional final will be at 2 and 4 p.m., respectively.

The if-games at both Panama and Wister, if they're needed at either or both sites, have yet to be determined.