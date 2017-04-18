Class 4A District Softball Tournament at Wister Moved to Today

The Class 4A District Softball Tournament at Wister that was to be played Thursday has been moved to this afternoon, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Panama playing Vian. Wister will play the Panama-Vian loser at 3:45 p.m. and the Panama-Vian winner at 5 p.m. The title game will be at 6:15 p.m. with the if-game at 7:30 p.m. If all three teams go 1-1 after the first three games, the 6:15 p.m. game will be Panama vs. Vian, with the winner playing Wister for the district title at 7:30 p.m.