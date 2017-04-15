Class 5A-4A-3A-2A-A Slow-Pitch Softball District Assignments
Saturday, April 15, 2017
Class 5A
Roland and Stigler at Heavener
Class 4A
Pocola and Sallisaw-Central at Howe
Panama and Vian at Wister
Talihina and Calera at Antlers
Class 3A
Keota and Gans at Fort Towson
Class 2A
Arkoma, Cameron and Clayton at Smithville
Class A
Leflore, Whitesboro and Panola at Battiest
Bokoshe, Midway and Graham [Weleetka] at Buffalo Valley
Braggs, McCurtain and Webbers Falls at Red Oak
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
