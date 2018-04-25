Class 6A Softball Regional Rained Out, Rescheduled for Friday [NEWLY UPDATED WITH TIME CHANGES]

Today's [Wednesday's] Class 6A Softball Regional Tournament was rained out at Tulsa Union High School.

The tournament was rescheduled for Thursday but due to the fields being too wet will be rained out until Friday.

Poteau and Stilwell will meet at noon Friday, with the loser playing regional host Tulsa Union at 1:30 p.m. The Poteau-Stilwell winner will play Tulsa Union at 3 p.m., with the regional title game at 4:30 p.m. and the if-game at 6 p.m.