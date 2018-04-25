Class 6A Softball Regional Rained Out, Rescheduled for Thursday [UPDATED WITH TIME CHANGES]

Today's [Wednesday's] Class 6A Softball Regional Tournament was rained out at Tulsa Union High School.

The tournament has been rescheduled for Thursday, with Poteau meeting Stilwell at 2 p.m., followed the Poteau-Stilwell loser playing Tulsa Union at 3:30 p.m. The Poteau-Stilwell winner will play Tulsa Union at 5 p.m., with the title game at 6:30 p.m. and if-game at 8 p.m.