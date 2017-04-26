Class B Regional Tournament at Kiowa Rained Out, Moved to Calera

Today's games in the Class B Regional Tournament at Kiowa have been rained out. Due to the wet field conditions in Kiowa, Day 2 action will take place Thursday in Calera with Leflore playing Kiowa at 11:30 a.m., with the winner playing Moss at 1:30 p.m. If the Leflore-Kiowa winner beats Moss, there will be a winner-take-all regional final on Saturday, possibly back at the original regional site at Kiowa.